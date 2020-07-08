Assistant Director of Nursing at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resigns

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Assistant Director of Nursing at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has resigned Wednesday after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak exposed substantial errors in the home’s leadership.

The home is looking to fill several key clinical management positions, including both a director and an assistant director of nursing,” officials said.

Nearly 100 veterans have died at the home since the beginning of the pandemic, with 76 of them linked to coronavirus.

Another 86 residents who tested positive have recovered.

