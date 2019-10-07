Assistant principal accused of having sex with high school student for months

(WHDH) — An assistant principal is facing criminal charges after authorities say she had sex with a high school student six times over the span of four months.

Lisa Rothwell, 34, of Stuart Cramer High School in Belmont, North Carolina, is facing six counts of sexual activity with a student by a school employee, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gaston Gazette reports Rothwell was arrested Friday on a warrant after allegedly having sexual intercourse and oral sex with a student between April 1 and July 31, 2019.

She was ordered held on $1 million bond during a court appearance on Friday.

Rothwell reportedly started working at the school in 2014 as an exceptional children teacher and has been in the Gaston County Schools system for 10 years.

She has since been suspended without pay.

