CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Researchers spotted at least 11 great white sharks in Cape Cod Bay on Monday.

Dr. Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, along with members of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged two of the sharks.

The tagged sharks were 9-feet and 10-feet long.

The conservancy says these are the first great white sharks to be tagged in Cape Cod Bay this season.

The research team was out on Cape Cod Bay today for the second time this season.

