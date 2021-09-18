WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Northeast Metro Tech football player was seriously injured after a collision at a junior varsity football game in Wakefield on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding a report of an unconscious person at the high school’s football field around 10:30 a.m. provided medical care to the teenager before the ambulance arrived.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and his condition is not yet known, Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri said Saturday afternoon. DiBarri said officials are investigating how the player was injured.

“We’re still investigating how it came about but we know it was during a play,” DiBarri said. “It was not a direct head-to-head injury, at some point his had must have had some impact but we’re not completely sure.”

“At this point, the focus is on prayers for his family and his recovery,” DiBarri said, adding guidance counselors were available to provide support to the football team and other students.

The game against Saugus High School was suspended following the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

