An investigation by The Athletic has concluded that former NFL reporter Dianna Russini violated the company’s standards because of her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel that led to her resignation in April.

The report drew no conclusions about the nature of Russini’s relationship with Vrabel, who said he took accountability for his actions without addressing photos released of the coach and the reporter at a resort in Arizona. He stepped away from the team on the third day of the NFL draft to begin counseling and returned soon afterward.

“We neither completed an investigation nor reached any conclusion about the nature of the full relationship between Vrabel and Russini, but the totality of the public photographs are enough to conclude a violation of company policy,” the report said.

Steven Ginsberg, executive editor at The Athletic, a New York Times-owned sports outlet, addressed the report in a message to employees Thursday.

“We undertook this review to ensure the integrity of our journalism and to maintain the trust our audience places in us. Nothing is more important than our credibility,” Ginsberg wrote.

Mike Semel, editorial director for standards and quality at The Athletic, conducted the review of Russini’s work, examining 903 stories, 204 episodes of her podcast and 77 videos.

“The review found that the vast majority of Dianna’s stories were unrelated to Vrabel, and most of those that mentioned him did not raise concerns,” Ginsberg told the staff. “We have, however, added editor’s notes to four stories — one written and three videos — that did not meet our standards.”

The photos of Vrabel and Russini were taken in Sedona, Arizona, before the annual NFL meetings that began in Phoenix on March 29, according to the New York Post. Vrabel and Russini are both married. The NFL did not investigate Vrabel’s actions.

“Russini’s relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic’s standards,” Semel wrote in the report. “Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed.”

Vrabel led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in February, where they lost to Seattle. He was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in his first season in New England, finishing 63 points ahead of Jacksonville’s Liam Coen.

Russini told the AP on Thursday that she stands by what she wrote in her resignation letter in April.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini said then, adding she was stepping away “not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

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