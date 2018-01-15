Athol man convicted of child rape faces sentencing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An Athol man convicted of child molestation charges will learn how much time he’ll spend in prison.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office says 31-year-old Jeremy Currier is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Michael Callan in Franklin Superior Court on Wednesday.

Currier was found guilty Thursday of aggravated rape and abuse of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 by a jury that deliberated seven hours.

The charges were in connection with an assault on a girl that occurred in Athol on Nov. 11, 2014. He was indicted in December 2015.

Authorities did not disclose the girl’s age, but acknowledged her “strength, courage and resolve.”

