BOSTON (WHDH) - An Athol man was arrested and charged for possessing child sexual abuse material following a federal search warrant of his home, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced Wednesday.

Kristopher Ambrozewicz, 35, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to the charging documents, during a search of Ambrozewicz’s home, a review of his cell phone allegedly revealed several videos depicting child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Several of his electronic devices including laptops, hard drives, and other electronic storage media were seized for further review.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ambrozewicz told law enforcement that he has served as a youth soccer referee and as a referee assigner for the North Quabbin United Soccer Club, and that he works part time at CHD Outpatient Behavioral Health Services in Orange, where he sees both youth and adult patients.

In a statement, the North Quabbin United Soccer Club wrote in part, “We understand how upsetting and concerning this news will be for our families. The safety and well-being of our players is our highest priority, and nothing is more important to us than providing a safe environment for the children who participate in our programs.

NQU has safeguards in place for the adults who participate in our youth programs. Coaches, referees, volunteers, and Board members are required to complete and pass applicable CORI and background checks and complete SafeSport training. In light of today’s news, we will also be reviewing our existing policies and procedures to determine whether any additional safeguards should be implemented.

Mr. Ambrozewicz has been removed from all NQU responsibilities and access. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and take any additional actions that may be appropriate as more information becomes available.”

Ambrozewicz is scheduled to be arraigned in a federal court in Worcester on August 14.

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