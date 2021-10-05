DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man is facing a slew of serious charges in connection with an armed robbery in Dedham last month.

Jibrail Abdurrashid was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges of assault and battery, kidnapping, breaking and entering a vehicle and armed robbery, according to the police department.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 14, officers were called to Whiting Avenue for reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told police they were traveling home from the Encore Boston Harbor Casino when his car was struck and several people got out of that car to violently rob him of his jewelry, cash and an iPad.

The incident remains under investigation.

