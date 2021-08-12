BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the winners of the state’s third “Mass VaxMillions” giveaway.

Leo Costinos, an Attleboro native who works as a controller at a financial firm, was selected as this week’s $1 million winner of the giveaway.

Costinos says he got vaccinated to protect himself, his family and his community. He plans to use his winnings to support his children’s college plans.

RELATED: Weymouth man, Chelsea student are winners of state’s 1st ‘Mass VaxMillions’ giveaway

Lilla Eliet, of Reading, was awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant for getting her vaccine.

Eliet is entering the 8th grade at Coolidge Middle School this fall and she is a member of the Coolidge Science Olympiad team. She is already thinking about where she might attend college and is interested in science and technology. She also has hopes to have a career in the field of medicine.

Eliet says she got the vaccine as soon as she was eligible in order to protect herself and others.

There are still two more chances to win with drawings being held every Monday through Aug. 23.

RELATED: Billerica woman, Norwood student are winners of state’s 2nd ‘Mass VaxMillions’ giveaway

Eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center will be available to assist with the registration process. Workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

The live call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but those who are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration. As of Thursday, a total of 2.4 million people had registered.

There are hundreds of vaccination locations across the state, with appointments and walk-ins widely available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)