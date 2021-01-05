Attleboro police ask for help in search for missing man

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

Christopher Caliri, 20, was reported missing Monday night from a group home in Attelboro.

He was last seen wearing a purple hat, dark-colored jacket, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Attleboro Police Department.

