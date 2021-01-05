Attleboro police ask for help in search for missing man

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

Christopher Caliri, 20, was reported missing Monday night from a group home in Attelboro.

He was last seen wearing a purple hat, dark-colored jacket, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Attleboro Police Department.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending