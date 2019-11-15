Attleboro police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Santander Bank on Friday.

Patrol units responding to the Park Street bank around 1:30 p.m. learned that a male subject had just entered the bank, approached a teller, and passed a note demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen fleeing down Bank Street toward Sanford Street.

Attleboro police have released surveillance camera images of the man, who is described as a light-skinned possibly Hispanic male of average height and build with a stubbly beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray and black zip-up jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a gray knit cap with the letter “B” on the back.

Police say the suspect did not display any weapon there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is active and on-going.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division.

