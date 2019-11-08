Attleboro police seek help in tracking down man who stole $2K in skincare products from CVS

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who they say stole more than $2,000 in skincare products from a CVS in South Attleboro on Tuesday.

A bearded man entered the store around 1:45 p.m. and made off with a slew of Olay products valued at $2,261, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact officer Mark Gravel at 508-222-1212.

ID is being sought for the above-pictured bearded male, who was involved in the theft of $2,261 worth of Olay products from the CVS located in South Attleboro on 11/5/19 at 1:45 PM. Any info pls contact APD Officer M. Gravel at 508-222-1212. Please ref case #1900073156. pic.twitter.com/c22NqjH9RY — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) November 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)