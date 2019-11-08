Attleboro police seek help in tracking down man who stole $2K in skincare products from CVS

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who they say stole more than $2,000 in skincare products from a CVS in South Attleboro on Tuesday.
A bearded man entered the store around 1:45 p.m. and made off with a slew of Olay products valued at $2,261, according to the Attleboro Police Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact officer Mark Gravel at 508-222-1212.
