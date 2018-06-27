BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorneys are filing an emergency motion to reunite a mother in Massachusetts with her daughter who was taken at the United States border.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of an eight-year-old Guatemalan child who was separated from her mother, Angelica Rebeca Gonzalez-Garcia, at the Mexico-U.S. border.

Gonzalez-Garcia, who is seeking asylum in Mass., suffered severe abuse and trauma in Guatemala, according to Demissie & Church, Nixon Peabody and the ACLU of Mass., who all plan to hold a press conference regarding the suit at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The daughter was reportedly taken from her mother in early May and have since only had limited conversations with each other.

During those conversations, Gonzalez-Garcia learned that her daughter suffered injuries and illnesses while in immigration detention, the ACLU said.

A federal judge ordered Wednesday that all children older than five years old must be reunited with their parents within 30 days. Children under five are to be reunited within 14 days under the new ruling.

