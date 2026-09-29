STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell’s attorneys are filing paperwork requesting the murder trial be moved out of Massachusetts.

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore.

Farwell’s lawyers said he would not get a fair trial in Massachusetts because of media coverage of the case.

A judge previously denied this request.

Prosecutors claim Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex when she was just 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton police mentorship program. In 2021, Birchmore was found dead at her Canton apartment in what initially appeared to be a suicide, until Farwell was indicted in 2024 on charges that he staged her murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

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