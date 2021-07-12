BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — An ATV operator has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Jericho Mountain State Park, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The Massachusetts man was negotiating a downhill turn on a trail when the ATV hit a rock. That resulted in him losing control of the machine and rolling over Sunday afternoon, officers said.

Other members of the man’s riding party helped him into a utility terrain vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Berlin.

The man was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which likely saved him from far more serious injuries, officers said.

The crash was investigated, but conclusions haven’t been reached about the exact cause, officers said.

