Auburn police investigating serious multi-vehicle crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were urged to avoid the scene of a serious crash in Auburn Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Route 20 and Mill Street around 6 p.m., according to a post on Police Chief Andrew Sluckis’s Twitter page.

The extent of the injuries to those involved has not been released though Sluckis said it may be fatal.

No further information was released.

