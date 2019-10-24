Auburn police searching for ‘rocket scientist’ who revealed face during attempted robbery

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police are searching for a “rocket scientist” robber who revealed his face during an attempted armed robbery last week.

The suspect tried to rob the Xpress Stop on Southbridge Street on Oct. 16, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approach the cash register with his jacket over his face but for some reason he pulled it down and exposed his face.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Auburn police at 508-832-7777.

Does anyone recognize this rocket scientist he is wanted for an attempted armed robbery that occurred on 10/16 at Xpress Stop on Southbridge St in Auburn any info call detectives 5088327777 ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ #dumbcriminals pic.twitter.com/1ei5MEAcpF — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) October 24, 2019

