This snapping turtle received a police escort across the street in Auburn Tuesday. Courtesy Auburn Police Department.

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn police officer assisted an unthankful turtle across the road Tuesday.

School Resource Officer Kennedy escorted the snapping turtle across the road near Auburn Middle School, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The turtle, police said, was “not the least bit thankful.”

