First Children: Caroline and John Jr. in the Kennedy White House (Exhibit)

Date: Throughout August (Opens August 1)

Time: Thursday-Sunday, 10:00am-4:00pm

Location: JFK Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.jfklibrary.org/visit-museum/exhibits/special-exhibits/first-children-caroline-and-john-jr-in-the-kennedy-white-house

The exhibition looks at the public’s fascination with the President’s progeny, a fascination fed by the media. Through photos, articles, commercial products, and film, the faces of the Kennedy youngsters helped cement the new President in the public’s collective mind as a national figure with whom anyone could identify. The majority of the over 120 objects, images, and ephemera shown are from the Library’s museum collection and archives; most are exhibited for the first time. Included are selections from the gifts sent to the Kennedy children by both heads of state and the public at large; memos that reveal their mother’s efforts to balance media access and privacy; photographs and film footage of the family in both official and private capacities; and games, magazines, comic books, and trading cards created to capitalize on the status of the “First Children” within American celebrity culture.

Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Date: Thursday, August 4

Time: 3:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/free-first-thursdays-20220804

Join on the first Thursday of every month for a restorative evening of discovery and community. Museum admission is free from 3 pm through 9 pm. Explore art, architecture, art-making activities, and seasonal horticulture displays in the Palace. The Café is open late for dinner and drinks. Advanced registration is required; tickets do sell out! All ages are welcome!

The Worlds We Make: Selections from the ICA Collection

Date: Opening August 14th

Time: Museum hours

Location: The Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.icaboston.org/exhibitions/worlds-we-make-selections-ica-collection

This new exhibit explores how artists have visualized beyond present reality to imagine, dream, and realize the world-otherwise. Drawn from the ICA’s permanent collection and Boston-area collections, these works consider world-making in relation to broader themes such as climate and the natural environment, historical narratives and speculative fictions, the supernatural and the planetary. Expansive in subject and medium, the exhibition includes works by artists such as Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Jeffrey Gibson, Lorraine O’Grady, Matthew Ritchie, and Yinka Shonibare CBE (RA), among others. Also included in The Worlds We Make is Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room LOVE IS CALLING.

Independent Film “O! Melodious Movie: Side 1” Premiere

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 1:00pm-2:10pm

Location: Lexington Venue Theater, 1794 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA

More Info: https://www.bostoncharityevents.org/events/o-melodious-movie-side-1-theatrical-premiere/

The new family/fantasy film O! Melodious Movie: Side 1 will have its world theatrical premiere at Lexington Venue on August 6th. Tickets are $8, and a portion of sales will be donated to the Boston Children’s Hospital. The original film was produced completely in New England by MA resident entertainer, Melodious Zach, and features the tale of a comedic duo swept up into an enchanted world. It is rated G and runs 68 minutes.

Free Shakespeare on the Common: Much Ado About Nothing

Date: Through August 7

Time: Tuesday-Saturday 8:00pm; Sundays at 6:00pm (no Mondays)

Location: The Boston Common, 115 Boylston Street, Boston (Near the Parkman Bandstand, which is behind Frog Pond; near the center of the Common)

More Info: https://commshakes.org/2022/01/28/free-shakespeare-on-the-common-2022-much-ado-about-nothing/

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and Artistic Director Steven Maler are pleased to announce the return of Free Shakespeare on the Common – William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Now entering its 26th season, CSC’s Shakespeare on the Common has become an annual Boston tradition, modeled along the lines of “Shakespeare in the Park” in Central Park and the many other free outdoor summer Shakespeare events throughout the country. This is a comedy entangled with a tragedy, where love and justice nevertheless manage to prevail with vigorous joy — a perfect play for our uncertain times.

Boston GreenFest

Date: August 19-21

Time: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Location: Rose Kennedy Greenway, Downtown Boston

More Info: https://www.bostongreenfest.org/

Boston GreenFest is on a mission to inspire action and caring for each other and the planet. By bringing innovation, sustainable products, electric vehicles, and technological ideas to the forefront, our event seeks to excite and educate our community. Boston GreenFest includes music, dance, great exhibits, activities on the lawn, yoga, robots, delicious food, fun samples, eco-vendors, electric vehicles and our annual EcoFashion Show. Join for an hour or join for the whole day!

Love and Maya Exhibit

Date: Opens Saturday, August 6 (through Nov. 13)

Time: Museum hours (2 available visitation time slots)

Location: Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/

Boston Children’s Museum will open the Love and Maya exhibit by Nepali artist Sneha Shrestha on August 6. In Love and Maya, the artist creates space for visitors to explore how to show love and respect to others. Love and Maya is designed to encourage collaboration between visitors within the gallery space, including those who may not speak the same language. Visitors will have the opportunity to work together to light up two paintings that stand out from the floor-to-ceiling hand painted murals. On one painting “Love” appears in English, on the other the word “Maya,” which means love in the artist’s native language.

A Walk with Louisa and Ellen

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 11:00am-12:30pm

Location: The Concord Museum, 53 Cambridge Turnpike, Concord, MA

More Info: https://concordmuseum.org/events/a-walk-with-louisa-and-ellen-5/

“To spend the day at their house was a rapturous event,” Ellen Emerson wrote to a friend in 1869, remembering her friends, the Alcott girls. Join us for a walking tour highlighting the objects and homes of remarkable women of Concord, including Louisa May Alcott and her dear friend Ellen Emerson. Participation is limited.

Woods Hole Film Festival presents Our Future, Our Fight: Wildfires

Date: Thursday, August 18

Time: 7:30pm

Location: Mugar Omni Theater, Museum of Science, 1 Museum of Science Driveway, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.mos.org/explore/subspace/summer-thursdays/woods-hole-film-fest-august18

The Woods Hole Film Festival’s Film and Science Initiative is designed to accelerate collaboration and conversation between scientists and filmmakers. Our Future, Our Fight is a fun, fact-filled 10-part docuseries that brings you into the exciting world of teens leading the climate action movement. In each episode, young activists share their personal motivation for taking action and team up with a climate scientist to explore solutions. From understanding the ways Indigenous practices can fight wildfires to addressing systemic racism for environmental justice, young people are leading the charge to save our planet… before it’s too late.

Seaport Summer Market

Date: Friday, August 5 – Sunday, August 7

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm

Location: 85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/seaport-summer-market/2022-05-13/

The Seaport Summer Market will be an outdoor retail market that showcases and celebrates local entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and artistry. The market will take place in the parking lot located at 85 Northern Avenue, directly adjacent to Seaport Common, one of Seaport’s largest green spaces, and next to Cisco Brewers Seaport, one of Boston’s most popular outdoor beer gardens. Taking over a parking lot that spans an entire city block, the Seaport Summer Market will be complimented by a curated selection of prepared foods and beer and wine, all surrounded by renowned retail storefronts.

26th Annual PRC Juried Exhibition: EXPOSURE 2022

Date: Begins Thursday August 4th (Gallery Reception Saturday, August 6, 3-5pm)

Time: (Museum hours) Thursday – Saturday, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Location: Fort Point Arts Gallery, 300 Summer Street, Boston, MA

More Info: https://www.prcboston.org/exposure-2022-the-26th-annual-prc-juried-members-exhibition/

EXPOSURE 2022 is the 26th annual PRC Members juried exhibition. Supporting member photographers since 1996, there have been more than 400 photographers have shown in EXPOSURE including an array of those established and emerging in the field. Each year a respected member of the photographic community—from curators to gallerists to publishers—is asked to select 10 to 15 artists for exhibition. The juror then selects between 2 and 4 pieces per person, thus offering artists an opportunity to showcase their work at a deeper level than most juried shows, and making for a more enriching experience for audiences. Photographers working in a broad range of exhibition-ready bodies of work are encouraged to apply, including traditional and non-traditional approaches to photography. Awards will be announced at the gallery reception on August 6.

Plant & Wildlife Monitoring for Conservation at the Fells

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 8:30am-12:00pm

Location: Long Pond Parking Lot, South Border Road, Winchester, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-wildlife-monitoring-for-conservation-at-the-fells-tickets-359473784767?aff=erelexpmlt

The Earthwise Aware‘s naturalist team assesses and documents the Fells’ ecological communities at risk in a fast-changing world. This is an orientation field session that introduces the science program and team. You will embark on a slow hike and help the team record bird movement, observe seasonal phases of fauna and flora, monitor bio-pollution, and map habitat fragmentation. It’s also a chance to learn new skills, join the team and give back to your neighborhood.

2022 Swim Across America: Boston Open Water Swim

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 8:00am-3:00pm

Location: Castle Island, 2010 William J Blvd., South Boston, MA

More Info: https://giving.massgeneral.org/events/2022-saa/

Established in 1996, SAA, Boston has donated millions of dollars to our beneficiaries: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital for Children Cancer Center. Each year we are proud to host over 100 swimmers and volunteers, spectators and supporters, as well as Olympians near and far at our charity swim. Join us for our annual charity swim on August 6th at Castle Island at Pleasure Bay! Whether you are a veteran swimmer or you’re looking to do your first open water swim, we welcome you to help us “Make Waves to Fight Cancer.”

Family Firepower

Date: Thursday, August 11

Time: 2:00pm-4:00pm

Location: USS Constitution Museum, Building 22, Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown, MA

More Info: https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/family-firepower-august-11/

Experience USS Constitution in a new way–as recruits on her historic gun crew! Participating families will learn about the tools and teamwork required to fire USS Constitution’s cannons. You’ll do a hands-on activity in the Museum, see behind-the-scenes areas on the Ship with a U.S. Navy sailor, and be put to the test with a mock gun drill. Recommended for youth age 10 and up and their families.

Barkamor: A Dog-Focused Fundraiser and Happy Hour

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Baramor Bar & Restaurant Patio, 45 Union Street, Newton, MA

More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barkamor-a-dog-focused-fundraiser-and-yappyhour-tickets-328301918877?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

For a few nights of light-hearted outdoor fun, Newton’s charitable American restaurant, Baramor, will be transforming its outdoor patio space into the ‘Barkamor’ pop-up experience to raise money for Jr’s Paws for a Cause. Featuring multiple rotating dog-related vendors, interactive activities such as pet portraits and ‘match-your-human’ contests, drink tastings from various local breweries, distilleries, and cideries, and rotating dog-friendly food menu items with $3 donated to the non-profit partner, the Barkamor experience offers enticing pampering opportunities for all the “good boys” in our lives…and their owners as well. Don’t have a dog? Get the chance to adopt one at every Barkamor event! Each pop-up will feature a variety of rescue dogs looking for loving homes.

Harvard Museums at Night

Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA

More Info: https://harvardartmuseums.org/calendar/harvard-art-museums-at-night-5

Join for an evening of art, fun, food, and more! This event is free and open to everyone. Bring your friends to mingle in the Calderwood Courtyard, chat over a snack or drink at Jenny’s Cafe, browse the shop, and of course, wander the galleries to take in our world-class collections of art. Each night will feature a new mix of local talent and community partners to make this a festive occasion for all.