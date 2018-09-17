Aunt begged Revere man not to go in water before deadly Cape Cod shark attack

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — The aunt of a Revere man killed by a shark Saturday says she begged her 26-year-old nephew to stay out of the water off Cape Cod but that he brushed off her fears.

Marisa Medici says she repeatedly asked Arthur Medici not to go to Cape Cod, but he said, “No one is going to bite me. No shark wants me.”

“Don’t go to the sharks, please,” Marisa pleaded. “I was asking him so much. Every time that he tells me he was going I was worried.”

Medici died at the hospital after getting attacked while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

He was with his future brother-in-law when he was bitten on the legs about 30 yards offshore. His femoral arteries were severed and he bled out.

Marisa described Arthur as selfless, a joker and someone who enjoyed staying active.

He was a part-time engineering student at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston last spring, the school said in a statement Sunday.

A GoFundMe page set up by family and friends to cover funeral costs had raised more than $16,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

The incident marks the state’s first shark attack fatality since 1936.

