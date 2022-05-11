FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven Massachusetts residents are facing criminal charges after a yearlong investigation into a drug trafficking ring resulted in the seizure of about $350,000 worth of fentanyl and oxycodone, authorities announced Wednesday.

The extensive investigation, dubbed “Operation Shore Thing,” resulted in the seizure of about 1,950 grams of fentanyl, 4,310 oxycodone tablets, 51 grams of crack cocaine, two illegal firearms, and $75,000 in cash, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason.

After executing numerous search warrants for covert surveillance of the organization, authorities say they were able to determine that the trafficking ring had been operating in and around Taunton and Fall River.

Six of the seven suspects were taken into custody on April 27, while the seventh suspect was nabbed on May 3.

In a statement, Mason said, “Operation Shore Thing leaves us sure of one very big thing — southeastern Massachusetts is safer today than it was before, thanks to the tenacious work of state troopers, police officers, federal agents, and prosecutors. Through their efforts, a heavy volume of illegal narcotics that fuel pain, death, and addiction were taken out of circulation, and the crew who profited from the misery that their product inflicted on others now face justice.”

The following people are facing charges in connection with the investigation:

Christopher McLaughlin, 40, of Fall River — conspiracy to violate the drug law, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

Casey Ruby, 34, of Taunton — conspiracy to violate the drug law, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity weapon with a feeding device, possession of ammo without an FID card

Joshua Nazario, 31, of Taunton — conspiracy to violate the drug law trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity weapon with a feeding device, possession of ammo without an FID card

Eddyberto Mejia, 28, of Taunton — conspiracy to violate the drug law, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

Eusebio Andrade, 39, of Taunton — conspiracy to violate the drug law, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking oxycodone

Corey Robeiro, 32, of Taunton — conspiracy to violate the drug law, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

Rocio Taveras, 48, of Lawrence — conspiracy to violate the drug law, trafficking oxycodone, distribution of a Class B drug

