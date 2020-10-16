Authorities: Airline passenger hid pieces of gold in his body

(WHDH) — Authorities at an airport in India recently busted a passenger who had about two pounds in gold concealed in his rectum, officials said.

The passenger was stopped by customs officers after arriving at Kannur Airport in Kerala from Dubai on Tuesday, according to the Comissionerate of Customs.

AIU Kannur seized gold in compound form (972 gm extracted) from a passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight G8 4013. The gold was concealed in the rectum.@cbic_india@cgstcustvm pic.twitter.com/jYJsxxslDm — Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Cochin (@ccphqrskochi) October 13, 2020

Officials later extracted nearly a kilogram of flattened precious metal that the man had inserted into his body.

The man stashed the gold in an effort to sneak it past Indian authorities to avoid an 18 percent tax, The National News reported.

Another passenger on the same flight was found to be in possession of three pounds of gold, according to the news outlet. Officials did not disclose where the pounded metal was hidden.

