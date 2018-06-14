Authorities arrest 5 in connection with major opioid trafficking network in Lawrence, Methuen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were arrested earlier this week in connection with a major opioid trafficking network operating in Methuen and Lawrence, officials said.

The joint operation between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team and state troopers assigned to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office resulted in the seizure of nearly 2,000 Oxycodone pills and more than 200 grams of cocaine on Tuesday, Healey said in a statement.

The operation led to the arrest of Edgar Candelario, 34, of Lawrence, Ecebio Esperitusanto, 42, of Methuen, Yohannel Gil, 28, of Lowell, Marco Martinez, 45, of Lawrence, and Betsaida Valentin, 44, of Lawrence, on charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking Oxycodone, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

All five men were arraigned in Lawrence District Court Wednesday and are due back in court June 13.

