Authorities arrest Level 3 sex offender in fatal New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a Level 3 sex offender in connection with a fatal stabbing at an apartment in New Bedford Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to an apartment on Cottage Street for a report of a stabbing around 5:25 a.m. discovered a 47-year-old man dead when they arrived at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Allan A. Monteiro, of New Bedford.

James Andrews, 51, was taken into custody several hours later and charged with murder. He is also charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

In 1992, Andrews was convicted on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the state Sex Offender Registry Board.

New Bedford police, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating Monteiro’s death as a homicide.

Andrews is slated to be arraigned Friday in New Bedford District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

