Authorities: Drug smugglers nabbed at Logan Airport with 700 grams of cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two travelers from the Dominican Republic were arrested at Logan International Airport on Saturday after they were found to be in possession of more than 700 grams of cocaine, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A suspicious passenger, later identified as Vincent Antonio Jimenez Sanchez, 47, was referred to secondary screening shortly after arriving in Boston on a JetBlue flight from Santiago, Dominican Republic, officials said. During the search, customs officers said they found two packages containing cocaine sewn into his underwear and more packages hidden in the rails of his suitcases.

His co-traveler, Nelly Diaz de Jimenez, 53, was also found to be in possession of cocaine in her pants.

The total weight of the packages was 770 grams.

Boston Area Port Director Linda Brown said, “CBP officers must always remain vigilant to stay ahead of those who wish to evade detection. This is another example of our officers protecting the United States from the distribution of dangerous drugs.”

