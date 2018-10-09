Authorities ID 2 killed in violent, head-on crash involving wrong-way driver in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities have identified two people who were killed Monday in an early morning head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 3 in Chelmsford.

Troopers responding to multiple calls for a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in excess of 100 mph on the northbound side of the highway around 1:30 a.m. received word several minutes later that a serious crash had occurred prior to Exit 32, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the Nissan Altima, which was driven by a 42-year-old Rebecca Savoie, of Nashua, New Hampshire, struck a 2010 Dodge Avenger being driven by a 21-year-old Noah Martin, of Hudson, New Hampshire, head-on.

Savoie was pronounced dead at the scene. Martin was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)