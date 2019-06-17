Authorities ID man killed in Belmont, NH officer-involved shooting

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 45-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Belmont, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

Michael Sheehan, of Northfield, New Hampshire, was shot and killed by Belmont police officers on South Road around 11:40 p.m., Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner said in a joint statement on Monday.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined that Sheehan’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk and the manner of death is homicide, which is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

