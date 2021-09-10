BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Bridgewater earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of South and Winter streets on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. found 47-year-old Michael Wells on the ground suffering from serious injuries, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

Wells was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Wells was traveling north on South Street when he lost control and crashed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)