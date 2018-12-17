Authorities ID man who was seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Easton police officers who shot several times at a man involved in a crash Sunday afternoon are on paid administrative leave as an investigation into the incident continues, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity on Bay Road about 2 p.m. spoke with a homeowner who said a man had just walked up to their house and knocked on their door, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

Serge Andre Jr., 29, of Hyde Park, sped away as officers arrived at speeds of up to 60 mph before crashing into another car at the intersection of Bay and Allen roads, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

The officers reportedly monitored the man but did not initiate a pursuit.

A woman who had just pulled into her driveway ran over thinking the driver needed help following the crash.

“She was gonna call 911 and then as he’s walking up towards her, he pulled a gun out of his belt,” a neighbor, who did not want to be shown on camera, told 7News.

The two officers who believed Andre Jr. pointed what appeared to be a gun opened fire, Sullivan said.

“Fearing for their safety, the officers drew their firearms and fired at the subject and hit him at least one time,” he added.

Andre Jr. was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Easton police have since filed criminal complaints in Taunton District Court charging Andre Jr. with attempted breaking and entering, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license–subsequent offense.

A terrified Nancy Davenport, whose home was left riddled with gunfire, said she had to take cover in a bathroom with her two girls to avoid being hit by bullets that were whizzing through the wall.

“We saw the plaster from the wall blow through,” she said. “We hit the floor. We crawled into the bathroom at the back of the house and hid out in there.”

Davenport and her daughters were not injured.

Andre Jr. could be arraigned from his hospital bed on Tuesday via video conference.

An investigation is ongoing.