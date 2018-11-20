Authorities ID person found dead in Sandwich cranberry bog

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 39-year-old who was found dead in a cranberry bog in Sandwich on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a body found in a bog near Old Country Road identified the deceased as Daniel Sullivan, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe’s Office.

Sullivan’s vehicle, which had been in an apparent car accident, was located a short distance away.

The death is being investigated by state troopers assigned to O’Keefe’s office and Sandwich police.

