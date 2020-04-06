Authorities ID pipe-wielding man who was fatally shot by Milford police officer

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a pipe-wielding man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Milford on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at 32 Glines Ave. around 8:30 p.m. were greeted by 39-year-old Philip Castonguay III, who had a metal pipe in hand, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

Castonguay was then shot when he suddenly charged at an officer, Early’s office said.

He was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, whose name is not being released at this time, was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They have since been placed on administrative leave.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with an investigation.

