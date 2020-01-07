Authorities ID woman who was found dead in Barre home

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead in a home in Barre on Friday.

The unattended death of 38-year-old Natalie L. Jette remains under investigation, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Tuesday.

State police detectives assigned to Early’s office are assisting Barre police with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

