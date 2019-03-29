Authorities ID woman whose body was found in state park near Connecticut River

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in a state park near the Connecticut River on Thursday.

Holly M. Bell, 46, of East Longmeadow, was found dead in the area of Elwell State Park in Northampton, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Bell’s death does not appear to be suspicious but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Northampton police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

