Authorities identify 24-year-old Cohasset stabbing victim

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The 24-year-old woman who police say was attacked by a man she met on a dating app is recovering in the hospital on Saturday.

Maegan Tapley was attacked by 25-year-old Erich Stelzer, who stabbed her with a knife and attempted to eat her face, according to police.

Tapley’s older sister released a statement, saying, “My sister has been through a horrific attack that would have killed her had the police not arrived. It’s going to be a long recovery due to extensive wounds but she’s an amazing strong young woman and will get through this. Her family and friends are here for her and will be by her side through out this recovery.”

A source close to the investigation says officers could hear the woman screaming when they arrived and also heard Stelzer yelling that he was a god and that Tapley was a devil.

The DA’s office says officers tried to get Stelzer under control by tasering him several times.

Stelzer died in the ambulance while being transported to the hospital. Stelzer’s father believes police went too far.

“You do not tase someone four times, and they tased him four times. They said he had a weapon in his hand,” Harold Stelzer said. “You get tased one time, you are going to drop that weapon you.”

Stelzer’s family also released a statement about the incident, saying, “The family of Erich Stelzer wishes to express its deepest sympathy for the victim and her family. They are without words to adequately communicate their grief and sorrow at the events that transpired, the physical and mental pain caused to the victim, and the loss of life of a young man who was someone’s little brother and someone’s son.”

The family added that Erich’s mental health had been declining and they were in the process of having him admitted.

The family of Maegan Tapley is by her side as she recovers in the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)