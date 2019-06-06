Authorities identify 3 bodies linked to suspected killer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities have identified three victims of a deceased man suspected of killing at least six women and children several decades ago, including his toddler daughter.

A woman and three children were found in barrels near a state park in 1985 and 2000.

The state attorney general’s office confirmed Thursday that the woman was Marlyse Elizabeth Honeychurch, who was born in Stamford, Connecticut, but spent most of her life in California. Her two daughters, Marie Elizabeth Vaughn and Sarah Lynn McWaters, also were identified.

The body of another girl found in a barrel hasn’t been identified and isn’t believed to be related to them. But authorities believe she’s the daughter of Terry Peder Rasmussen and that he killed all four.

Rasmussen, who used multiple names in many states, died in a California prison in 2010.

