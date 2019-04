Authorities identify elderly veteran killed in Fall River blaze

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 88-year-old veteran who was killed in a fire in Fall River early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Palmer Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday were able to extinguish the flames quickly but were unable to save William Graham, who lived on the second floor of the two-family home.

A firefighter was also injured while conducting an assessment of the damage after the fire had been put out.

The firefighter is expected to recover.

Crews were alerted to the fire after the downstairs resident came home and smelled smoke.

The state fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause.

A fire official said investigators do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

Family members say sadly, their elderly father died in this early morning fire in Fall River. Lived on the 2nd floor by himself. Downstairs neighbor came home, smelled smoke, called 911. pic.twitter.com/yVlPsCsEe4 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) April 6, 2019

