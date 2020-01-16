Authorities identify Lawrence DPW worker who was killed in daylight shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Lawrence Department of Public Works employee who was fatally shot while performing road work on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Andover Street around 2 p.m. found Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque announced in a joint press release.

Ruiz-Rodriguez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was a long-time employee of the city’s public works department, officials said.

Ruiz-Rodriguez leaves behind two grown children, according to family members.

Investigators do not believe Ruiz-Rodriguez was the intended target of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

