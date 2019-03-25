Authorities identify man killed in violent Dedham crash

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 65-year-old Boston man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Dedham on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported three-vehicle collision in the area of Providence Highway and Washington Street about 8:30 a.m. determined that Rowen Lowery was killed when another driver careened over a traffic island and slammed into his car, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the second car, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A driver in a third vehicle involved did not require emergency medical transport.

The crash is being investigated by Dedham police, members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.

Washington street at route one near the fatal crash remains closed in Dedham right now…accident recon on the scene #7News pic.twitter.com/UeH9eUHhHs — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 25, 2019

Traffic Advisory: Officers are currently on scene of a vehicle crash on Washington Street near the rotary at Providence Highway. Traffic will be impacted. Please seek alternate routes and avoid this area for the time being if possible. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) March 25, 2019

