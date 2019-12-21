Authorities identify Somerset woman killed by family dog after suffering seizure

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Somerset woman died as a result of a dog mauling, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from the victim’s daughter Friday around 5:20 p.m. learned that the victim, Melissa Astacio, 44, was suffering a seizure inside their Lees River Avenue home when the family dog began to attack her, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

When paramedics and police arrived, an officer was forced to deploy a Taser on the dog before being able to assist the victim, who was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The dog, believed to be an 8-year-old Pit Bull, was secured at the scene by Swansea Animal Rescue and has been placed in quarantine at their facility in Swansea.

Although the incident remains under investigation, no criminal conduct or foul play is suspected at this time.

