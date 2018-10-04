Authorities identify trooper involved in fatal Epping, NH officer-involved shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a state trooper who was involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Epping, New Hampshire last week.

Trooper Kevin Dobson, who has been with the state police for more than a year, pulled over to check on 40-year-old Walter Welch, Jr., who pulled his vehicle to the side of the Route 101 on Sept. 29, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Welch, who was found to be in possession of a handgun, was killed by a gunshot to the head, according to an autopsy.

It’s unclear whether the fatal shot was fired by Dobson.

Dobson is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a use of force investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)