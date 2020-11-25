LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who died in a car crash in Lowell early Sunday morning.

Yolanda Mejia, 34, of Lowell, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-car crash in the area of Bunker Hill Avenue at Lakeview Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced in a joint release.

The driver and two rear-seat passenger, including one juvenile, were transported to area hospitals with severe injuries and then taken to Tufts Medical Center for further treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the vehicle, a Lowell man in his 50s, had allegedly been traveling westbound on Lakeview Avenue when he accelerated his car, striking four cars before crashing into a utility pole, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

