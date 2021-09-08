KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a woman who died while kayaking in a New Hampshire lake over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to Great Pond in Kingston just before 12 p.m. found a kayaker who was wearing a life jacket but was unresponsive in the water, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The victim, 60-year-old Mary Lou Poirier, of Plaistow, was taken to Exeter Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A number of good Samaritans attempted to revive the woman but they were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Stephen O’Connor at 603-227-2114.

Poirier’s death remains under investigation.

