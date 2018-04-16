Authorities investigating 2 untimely deaths in Dover

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say they are investigating two untimely deaths in Dover.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the two deaths were discovered Monday morning. He also said there is no known risk of harm to the general public.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday.

The names and address of the two were not released, pending notification of family.

