Authorities investigating after body found in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday in a wooded area of Northampton, officials say.

Officers responding to an area off of Marian Street around 1 p.m. found a 70-year-old man dead inside of a tent, according to the officer of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

No additional information was immediately available.

Northampton Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit in the area are investigating the matter.

