Authorities investigating after car hits utility pole in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a utility pole on Friday afternoon in Hudson, New Hampshire, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Ferry and Second streets at 3:30 p.m. found a 2006 Volvo that had hit a utility pole, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle, William Schultz, 29, of Brookline, NH, was alone in the vehicle and was unharmed at the time, police said.

An investigation determined that he was traveling west on Ferry Street when he veered off the roadway and struck the utility pole on the westbound lane of the street, according to police.

Airbags were deployed and the utility polie suffered significant damage, police said.

Ferry Street between Buswell and Third streets are closed as repairs are underway to restore power.

