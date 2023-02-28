BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating reports of an apparent close call between two planes at Logan International Airport.

A spokesperson for the FAA said, based on a preliminary investigation, it was around 7 p.m. on Monday when a Learjet 60 allegedly took off without clearance, just as a JetBlue passenger jet was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

“An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead.”

According to the FAA, the pilot of the JetBlue Embraer 190 took “evasive action” and initiated a “climb-out” as the Learjet crossed the intersection.

As the FAA’s investigation continues, the spokesperson said officials are currently determining just how close the two aircraft were to one another during the incident.

