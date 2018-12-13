Authorities investigating after multiple bomb threats emailed to Bay State businesses

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center is tracking multiple bomb threats that were emailed to businesses across the Bay State on Thursday.

The agency’s Bomb Squad has been notified and local emergency crews are being dispatched to impacted businesses in their communities, state police said.

The announcement from state police came less than an hour after two businesses in Hingham were evacuated after receiving bomb threats.

No additional information was immediately available.

MSP and partner agencies on federal and local levels are conducting risk assessment procedures regarding the threats and will determine appropriate responses. NO indications of any explosives located or detonated to this point. We will continue to communicate info when available. https://t.co/fPXhNy2vPF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

MSP Fusion Center tracking multiple bomb threats emailed to numerous businesses in the state. MSP Bomb Squad notified and local departments are responding in their communities. Similar threats have been received in other states. We will share more info when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

Happening now-We’re on scene investigating bomb threats at two Hingham businesses (1 Derby St. and 33 Central St.). Both have been evacuated. No further info available now. Active investigation. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 13, 2018

