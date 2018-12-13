Authorities investigating after multiple bomb threats emailed to Bay State businesses

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center is tracking multiple bomb threats that were emailed to businesses across the Bay State on Thursday.
The agency’s Bomb Squad has been notified and local emergency crews are being dispatched to impacted businesses in their communities, state police said.
The announcement from state police came less than an hour after two businesses in Hingham were evacuated after receiving bomb threats.
No additional information was immediately available.
