Authorities investigating after several trash fires in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after several trash fires were reported Wednesday in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth.

There were six trash fires, one fire in a portable toilet, and one seasonal cottage burned to the ground.

State and local officials are working to find out if there’s an arsonist in town responsible for all the fires.

“They’re all in the same general area of town,” Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley said. “It happened on the same night about the same time.”

Stacey Antonino had to replace the blue trash bin outside her home. While she was sleeping, hers was set on fire and reduced to a pile of ash.

“I was wondering why the trucks were going by and not picking my garbage up,” she said. “I thought my son didn’t take the trash out. Come to find out it was disintegrated in the ground.”

Investigators have collected evidence to figure out how the fires were set.

“We’ll be able to look at them and see which were burned first and which ones longer. That will give us an idea of the route they took,” Bradley said.

While much of this was trash, one home belonged to someone. The charred pots and pans, shelves, and chairs show there was life here.

“It’s not funny at all. It’s scary,” Antonino said.

No one was hurt and authorities want to put an end to this before anyone is.

“Keep playing with fire and somebody is going to get burned,” Bradley said.

