Authorities investigating after student sets fire to elementary school classroom in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an elementary school student allegedly lit a small fire in a classroom on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the Jacobs Elementary School around 2 p.m. learned a fifth-grade student had used a box of matches to light a stack of tissues on fire in the corner of a technology classroom, according to the Hull Police Department.

The student in question was said to be traveling between periods when he allegedly entered an empty classroom.

A teacher investigating the student’s whereabouts found a fire burning in the classroom, grabbed the flaming stack of tissues, and used a sink to extinguish the blaze.

The fire alarms in the school did not sound because the fire was very small, according to police. The maintenance staff quickly vented and cleaned the classroom.

Administrators retrieved the matches from the student, who has since been removed from the school on an emergency basis.

Because of the student’s age, police say criminal charges are not possible.

No one was injured by the fire and there was no damage to the building.

