TUFTONBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, after two people were found dead outside a home, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-family summer home around 9:24 a.m. found two adult homeowners dead outside, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. Their names have not been released.

Formella said investigators are looking into the possibility that the deaths are likely a murder-suicide.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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